Dunn County Sheriff’s Office searching for 39-year-old missing man

DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is conducting ground and aerial searches for a missing Halliday man.

Sheriff Gary Kuhn says Roger Rickman was reported missing Tuesday morning after being last seen by his wife around 8:00 p.m. Monday night.

Kuhn says they are utilizing K-9s, planes, drones and ground searches in east Halliday to located Rickman.

Rickman is described as being 5′10, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray/brown sweater with moccasins.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who has seen Rickman should call 911.

