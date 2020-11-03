Advertisement

Dunn County Sheriff’s Office searching for 39-year-old missing man

Roger Rickman
Roger Rickman(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is conducting ground and aerial searches for a missing Halliday man.

Sheriff Gary Kuhn says Roger Rickman was reported missing Tuesday morning after being last seen by his wife around 8:00 p.m. Monday night.

Kuhn says they are utilizing K-9s, planes, drones and ground searches in east Halliday to located Rickman.

Rickman is described as being 5′10, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray/brown sweater with moccasins.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who has seen Rickman should call 911.

