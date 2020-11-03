Advertisement

City of Minot establishes reporting hierarchy

By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council unanimously approved a motion to change the order of reporting for certain city officers.

This comes after the former city manager was fired earlier this year amid accusations of a hostile work environment.

A special outside counsel who investigated the matter recommended the council make changes to the city’s reporting hierarchy.

She recommended that the city attorney report to the council rather than the city manager and the city’s human resource director report to the city attorney until the city manager situation was resolved.

City Attorney Kelly Hendershot said the city took those recommendations and made some adjustments, which include the human resource director reporting both to the city manager and the council.

The new structure would also make clear that department heads can only be removed by the city council.

“Some have just informed the city council that they appointed or removed somebody, so what we did with the proposed ordinance is we clarified that and required the approval by the city council,” said Hendershot.

The approved ordinance also allows the city attorney to report to the mayor except for in cases of appointments or removals, which would be the responsibility of the council.

