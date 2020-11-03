Bond set for Tennessee man who led police on high-speed chase

McLean County, N.D. (KFYR) - A Tennessee man is being held on a $2,500 bond after leading police on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon.

Matthew Singleton is charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer, DUI and driving while license is suspended.

McLean County deputies say Singleton was wanted on outstanding warrants and was being stopped for speeding.

Singleton led deputies on a pursuit at speeds of up to 120 mph. The pursuit ended in Baldwin after spike strips were used to slow the car.

The passenger, Brittany Singleton, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She will appear in court on Nov. 18.

