Bismarck man pleads guilty to raping intoxicated teen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old Bismarck man pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to five years in prison for raping a teen at a party.

Malik Johnson pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition and was sentenced to five years in prison with five years of probation . He gets credit for 338 days served and must complete sex offender treatment.

Prosecutors say Johnson gave the 15-year-old alcohol and cocaine and had sex with her in August of 2019.

The victim told police she remembered having sex with Johnson, but had moments of blacking out due to her being intoxicated.

