Bismarck man pleads guilty to raping intoxicated teen

Malik Johnson
Malik Johnson(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old Bismarck man pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to five years in prison for raping a teen at a party.

Malik Johnson pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition and was sentenced to five years in prison with five years of probation . He gets credit for 338 days served and must complete sex offender treatment.

Prosecutors say Johnson gave the 15-year-old  alcohol and cocaine and had sex with her in August of 2019.

The victim told police she remembered having sex with Johnson, but had moments of blacking out due to her being intoxicated.

