Attempted murder suspect pleads not guilty to charges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man accused of stabbing a 30-year-old man in August pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges on Tuesday.

Burleigh County deputies say Dalton Peltier is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and terrorizing.

A four day trial is scheduled for February.

Deputies say Peltier met the victim at a bar and went back to his residence.

According to the affidavit, Peltier thought the victim had raped a woman he was with. Peltier grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the man in the arm.

A neighbor saw the altercation and tried to treat the victim. Deputies say Peltier and the woman approached the neighbor and threatened to kill him for providing aid to the victim.

The neighbor told deputies he had to point a shot gun at Peltier in order to keep him away.

