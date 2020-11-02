Ward County doubles early voting numbers from 2016 election

MINOT, N.D. - Monday, Nov. 2, is the last day for early voting in Ward County.

According to County Auditor Marisa Haman, more than 6,500 people had cast their ballot during early voting as of Monday morning.

That’s more than double the 3,920 total early votes in 2016.

Haman said more people could be choosing to vote early this election cycle since they had more opportunities.

“I would say we have a lot of people utilizing the in-person early voting. We did have a couple of extra days this year that probably attributed to some of the extra numbers we’ve seen, but we have been steady and busy all six days of early voting,” said Haman.

Haman said more than 1,000 people visited the county administration building to vote Monday morning alone.

Polling is open at the Ward County Administration Building Tuesday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

