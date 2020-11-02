Advertisement

Ward County doubles early voting numbers from 2016 election

(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Monday, Nov. 2, is the last day for early voting in Ward County.

According to County Auditor Marisa Haman, more than 6,500 people had cast their ballot during early voting as of Monday morning.

That’s more than double the 3,920 total early votes in 2016.

Haman said more people could be choosing to vote early this election cycle since they had more opportunities.

“I would say we have a lot of people utilizing the in-person early voting. We did have a couple of extra days this year that probably attributed to some of the extra numbers we’ve seen, but we have been steady and busy all six days of early voting,” said Haman.

Haman said more than 1,000 people visited the county administration building to vote Monday morning alone.

Polling is open at the Ward County Administration Building Tuesday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot State cancels Fall Commencement

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Ward County moved to the orange coronavirus caution level last week.

News

Minot teacher receives national recognition

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
A Minot educator is one of five teachers nationwide honored for teaching excellence.

News

Food Banks dealing with COVID spikes and influx of hungry homes

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
One in eight North Dakotans goes to bed hungry every night, and that number is growing because of coronavirus challenges.

News

On This Date: Nov. 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lots of election and North Dakota news making headlines on this date, Nov. 2.

Latest News

News

Christmas Tree Gnome

Updated: 3 hours ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to create a fun Christmas tree gnome.

News

Working from home mindfulness

Updated: 3 hours ago
Many of you may be watching us this morning while working from home instead of in your office. If that’s the case, this segment is for you.

News

Judge dismisses defamation claim by Dakota Access protester

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit by a New York City woman who was severely injured in an explosion while protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota four years ago.

News

North Dakota’s 131st Anniversary of Statehood

Updated: 5 hours ago
Monday is North Dakota’s 131st Anniversary of Statehood.

News

Longtime BPS community relations director retires

Updated: 6 hours ago
Long-time Bismarck Public Schools Community Relations Director Renae Hoffmann Walker is retiring.

National Politics

The Electoral College: How it works and the debate over its future

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
You’re not electing a president. You’re voting for electors who choose the president.