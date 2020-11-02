United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Bella Price

MINOT, N.D. – Bella Price landed in the pool after joining her friends from 11 years of gymnastics.

“Diving is super fun. It’s a chill sport. I knew that a bunch of the girls from gymnastics. After they were done with gymnastics, they did diving instead and they said it was super fun,” said Price, Minot junior diver.

Price said she enjoys perfecting her reverse and twist dives, using her gymnastics skills in a new sport.

“It has impacted everything. From gymnastics, your mind just knows how to move and flip. That really helps with the control part of diving,” said Price.

Price added that the team is very close, leading to fun internal competition to get better.

“We just like to be here, have fun and work as hard as we can. I’ll ask her, ‘Bella, did I do this dive right? What could I have done to improve?’ She gives me pointers and tells me what I can do better,” said Ella Esler, Minot freshman diver.

Minot has a history of hanging state banners all around the pool, and Price said she’s happy to write her own chapter to the story.

“It’s awesome, just continuing the cycle and going with it. It’s really cool and fun,” said Price.

The Majettes will be in Williston on Saturday to compete in the WDA conference meet.

