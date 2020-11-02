Advertisement

South Dakota Atty. General was ‘distracted’ prior to fatal crash, officials say

A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph was taken later, and does not depict the vehicle at the time of the crash.
A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph was taken later, and does not depict the vehicle at the time of the crash.(South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Investigators say South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was “distracted” prior to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian near Highmore, though the nature of that distraction is still unclear.

Department of Public Safety Craig Price and Gov. Kristi Noem gave an update on the investigation into the Sept. 12 crash Monday morning. Noem said much of the investigation is now complete.

The crash report said the victim, 55-year-old Joseph Boever of Highmore, was walking on the north shoulder of Highway 14 when he was struck. Boever was carrying a light at the time.

According to the report, Ravnsborg was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus west when he became distracted, entered the north shoulder, and struck Boever. The specific distraction “is still under investigation,” the report states.

A diagram of the Sept. 12 fatal crash involving Atty Gen. Ravnsborg, released in a Dept. of Public Safety crash report on Monday.
A diagram of the Sept. 12 fatal crash involving Atty Gen. Ravnsborg, released in a Dept. of Public Safety crash report on Monday.(South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety)

Price said the state is still awaiting final autopsy results, which includes certain toxicology and forensics reports. Officials previously said a blood draw taken from Ravnsborg the day after the crash found no alcohol in his system.

The crash report did not list Boever as responsible for any “contributing circumstances” in the crash.

Officials say the investigation is now in the hands of the Hyde County state’s attorney’s office, which will make the decision on whether to file any charges in the crash.

Noem said she will not express personal opinion or take action at this point, saying he is awaiting the decision of the Hyde Count state’s attorney’s office.

Details released prior to Monday’s briefing

Ravnsborg released a statement two days following the crash, saying he was driving from a GOP event in Redfield to Pierre at the time. The statement said he believed he had struck a deer. He called 911, and Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek responded to the scene.

The crash left Ravnsborg’s car inoperable. Volek lent Ravnsborg his personal car to drive home. Ravnsborg said he did not realize he had struck a person until he returned to the scene of the crash the next morning.

Officials released the 911 call about a month after the crash. During that call, Ravnsborg told the dispatcher he hit something that was “in the middle of the road,” though he was not certain what it was.

Watch Monday’s full briefing here

Read the full crash report here

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.(South Dakota Attorney General Office)

State officials say they will provide an update Monday morning on the investigation into a fatal crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Gov. Kristi Noem and Dept. of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price will discuss the investigation in a media briefing Monday at 11 a.m., according to a release from Noem’s office.

The crash took place the night of Sept. 12 on Highway 14 just west of Highmore. Ravnsborg was driving to Pierre following a GOP event in Redfield when he struck and killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever, who was walking along the road. Boever’s body was not found until the next day when Ravnsborg went to retrieve his car, which had been rendered inoperable by the crash.

The state initially released few details about the incident. Ravnsborg released a statement two days after the crash, saying he did not consume any alcohol at the GOP dinner, and that he believed he had struck a deer that night.

About a month later, Price released Ravnsborg’s blood alcohol content report, as well as the 911 call Ravnsborg made after the crash. Price said Ravnsborg had no alcohol in his system when he gave a blood sample on Sept. 13. In the 911 call, Ravnsborg told authorities he hit something that was “in the middle of the road,” though he was not certain what it was.

