Plane flies over Bismarck with ‘Together’ banner to unify people before election day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you looked up toward the skies in Bismarck Monday afternoon, you might have seen a plane with a Together banner.

The aircraft flew through major cities in 48 states ahead of Election Day.

Broadway production designer Michael Curry was one of the many people who created the nonpartisan project under the name “We Win Together,” to connect Americans and move together as a nation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.