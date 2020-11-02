Advertisement

North Dakota’s 131st Anniversary of Statehood

(KFYR)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bismarck, ND – Monday is North Dakota’s 131st Anniversary of Statehood.

At 3:40 p.m. ET, on November 2, 1889, President Benjamin Harrison signed the Proclamation of Admission for North Dakota and South Dakota. 

A Constitutional Convention with 75 delegates was held in Bismarck from July 4 to August 17, 1889.

Then, on October 1, 1889, with only men allowed to vote, the new constitution was approved with 77% of the 35,548 votes cast in favor of statehood. 

The population of the state was approximately 190,000 at the time.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

On This Date: Nov. 2

Updated: moments ago
Lots of election and North Dakota news making headlines on this date, Nov. 2.

News

Christmas Tree Gnome

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to create a fun Christmas tree gnome.

News

Working from home mindfulness

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Many of you may be watching us this morning while working from home instead of in your office. If that’s the case, this segment is for you.

News

Judge dismisses defamation claim by Dakota Access protester

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit by a New York City woman who was severely injured in an explosion while protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota four years ago.

Latest News

News

Longtime BPS community relations director retires

Updated: 2 hours ago
Long-time Bismarck Public Schools Community Relations Director Renae Hoffmann Walker is retiring.

National Politics

The Electoral College: How it works and the debate over its future

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
You’re not electing a president. You’re voting for electors who choose the president.

News

Mandan woman scammed of more than $28,000 from fake Amazon representative

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Mandan Police Department says it received a report of a woman being scammed of more than $28,000 on Saturday.

News

Tennessee couple arrested after high-speed chase in North Dakota

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
The pursuit topped out at speeds of 120 mph.

News

Four generations of business owners at Bismarck shoe store

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
It’s been said a local business describes it’s community.

News

Bismarck resident remembers the November, 2000 tornado that damaged dozens of homes

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank and Jody Kerzman
The storms damaged more than 40 homes and amazingly, only a couple of people suffered minor injuries.