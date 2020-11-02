Bismarck, ND – Monday is North Dakota’s 131st Anniversary of Statehood.

At 3:40 p.m. ET, on November 2, 1889, President Benjamin Harrison signed the Proclamation of Admission for North Dakota and South Dakota.

A Constitutional Convention with 75 delegates was held in Bismarck from July 4 to August 17, 1889.

Then, on October 1, 1889, with only men allowed to vote, the new constitution was approved with 77% of the 35,548 votes cast in favor of statehood.

The population of the state was approximately 190,000 at the time.

