ND near top 10 in Farm Aid

(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Farmers have a little more than a month to sign up for the next round of COVID relief. But producers are worried it won’t be enough, and the cycle of year-to-year federal aid is getting frustrating.

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) is a direct payment program for growers hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These direct payment programs have almost become a yearly tradition. But ag leaders say they have to solve the roots of the problems so farmers won’t need to rely on them.

Talk to any farmer and they’ll tell you the same thing. The crops grew fine, but the prices haven’t. For many, the prices they’re getting haven’t been seen in decades.

“And now we’re looking at way higher inputs and extreme levels for land purchase prices, and land rentals, and equipment repairs, and purchase prices, and we’re looking at the same basic prices or less for our commodities. That just simply doesn’t work,” said Baldwin farmer Dean Goetz.

With trade wars, the pandemic shutting down markets, and over-production of crops, prices have stayed low and farmers are struggling.

In recent months and years, the USDA issued various billion-dollar programs to assist producers.

The program is helping them survive, the state Farmers Union points to issues with the Farm Bill exaggerating the problem.

“Farmers and ranchers are very good at what they do. But to get that and sustain that, you need a farm program that gets a backstop to pricing. Well the farm program was set with the backstop way too low,” said North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne.

The USDA is already in the second round of CFAP payments. The first round saw more than $10 billion dished out nationwide. Since September, more than $8 billion has gone out with the second one.

Almost $600 million of it going to North Dakota.

And while farmers like Dean are grateful, they’d prefer markets to mend.

“We’d much rather see some profitability in this scenario and not have to rely on government payments for survival,” Goetz said.

So far, North Dakota has received the 11th-most from the second round of the CFAP. Applications for the Second CFAP are still open and will be until Dec. 11. Farmers and ranchers can apply through the Farm Service Agency or online at Farmers.gov/c-fap.

