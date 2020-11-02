Monday: 12.6% daily rate; 8,204 tests, 975 positive, 9 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 12.6%* Monday. There are 215 currently hospitalized (+15 change) with 27 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 8,204 tests, 975 were positive. There were 9 new deaths (540 total). 8,440 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 11.9%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,204 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

884,557 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

975 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

46,015 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

12.62% – Daily Positivity Rate**

8,440 Total Active Cases

+70 Individuals from yesterday

893 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (631 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

37,035 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

215 – Currently Hospitalized

+15 - Individuals from yesterday

9 – New Deaths*** (540 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

· Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

· Man in his 80s from Dickey County.

· Man in his 90s from Dickey County.

· Man in his 50s from Dunn County.

· Man in his 70s from McLean County.

· Man in his 90s from Morton County.

· Woman in her 80s from Sargent County.

· Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

· Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 4

· Barnes County - 6

· Benson County – 2

· Bottineau County - 11

· Bowman County – 2

· Burke County - 2

· Burleigh County - 105

· Cass County - 231

· Cavalier County - 17

· Dickey County - 5

· Emmons County - 2

· Foster County - 4

· Golden Valley County - 3

· Grand Forks County - 157

· Grant County - 1

· Griggs County - 6

· Hettinger County - 2

· Kidder County - 5

· LaMoure County - 2

· Logan County - 2

· McHenry County – 7

· McIntosh County - 3

· McKenzie County - 10

· McLean County - 15

· Mercer County - 3

· Morton County - 47

· Mountrail County - 7

· Nelson County - 2

· Oliver County - 3

· Pembina County - 7

· Pierce County - 3

· Ramsey County - 19

· Ransom County - 2

· Renville County - 3

· Richland County - 7

· Rolette County – 31

· Sheridan County - 4

· Sioux County - 1

· Stark County - 25

· Stutsman County - 7

· Towner County - 1

· Traill County - 17

· Walsh County - 25

· Ward County - 122

· Wells County - 7

· Williams County - 28

