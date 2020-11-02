Monday: 12.6% daily rate; 8,204 tests, 975 positive, 9 deaths
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 12.6%* Monday. There are 215 currently hospitalized (+15 change) with 27 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 8,204 tests, 975 were positive. There were 9 new deaths (540 total). 8,440 active cases.
*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 11.9%.
COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.
BY THE NUMBERS
8,204 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
884,557 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
975 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
46,015 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
12.62% – Daily Positivity Rate**
8,440 Total Active Cases
+70 Individuals from yesterday
893 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (631 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
37,035 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
215 – Currently Hospitalized
+15 - Individuals from yesterday
9 – New Deaths*** (540 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
· Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.
· Man in his 80s from Dickey County.
· Man in his 90s from Dickey County.
· Man in his 50s from Dunn County.
· Man in his 70s from McLean County.
· Man in his 90s from Morton County.
· Woman in her 80s from Sargent County.
· Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.
· Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Adams County - 4
· Barnes County - 6
· Benson County – 2
· Bottineau County - 11
· Bowman County – 2
· Burke County - 2
· Burleigh County - 105
· Cass County - 231
· Cavalier County - 17
· Dickey County - 5
· Emmons County - 2
· Foster County - 4
· Golden Valley County - 3
· Grand Forks County - 157
· Grant County - 1
· Griggs County - 6
· Hettinger County - 2
· Kidder County - 5
· LaMoure County - 2
· Logan County - 2
· McHenry County – 7
· McIntosh County - 3
· McKenzie County - 10
· McLean County - 15
· Mercer County - 3
· Morton County - 47
· Mountrail County - 7
· Nelson County - 2
· Oliver County - 3
· Pembina County - 7
· Pierce County - 3
· Ramsey County - 19
· Ransom County - 2
· Renville County - 3
· Richland County - 7
· Rolette County – 31
· Sheridan County - 4
· Sioux County - 1
· Stark County - 25
· Stutsman County - 7
· Towner County - 1
· Traill County - 17
· Walsh County - 25
· Ward County - 122
· Wells County - 7
· Williams County - 28
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.