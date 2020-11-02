Minot teacher receives national recognition

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot educator is one of five teachers nationwide honored for teaching excellence.

Sara Medalen was named a Horace Mann Award winner for Teaching Excellence.

The award recognizes educators across the country for their dedication to their students, colleagues, and community.

In February, a panel will select one of five awardees to receive the NEA member benefits award and a grand prize.

Sara Medalen is a reading and math interventionist at Sunnyside Elementary school. She’s been educating young people for nearly three decades.

"I want to provide kids with equitable opportunities. I want all students to be able to dream big and I want to give kids equitable opportunities to reach their dreams, "said Medalen.

Last year, she was awarded the North Dakota 2020 Teacher of the Year

This year she is being recognized nationally. Medalen said that she is extremely honored but wants to recognize all teachers.

“Teachers don’t do what they do for an award. And I get a little emotional about it that way, especially right now. Teaching during the pandemic. I feel like every teacher around me and in North Dakota deserves an award,” said Medalen.

Each year, North Dakota United nominates a teacher from North Dakota for the award. When choosing Sara, they couldn’t help but notice her incredible dedication to her students.

“She loves them, and she cares about them and that they are going to be nurtured in her classroom and her whole school are great places of safety and encouragement,” said North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta.

Creating a brighter future for each and every student in her classroom.

The award ceremony organizers will hold a virtual gala on Feb. 12 where they will announce the overall winner.

Each of the five awardees received recognition and a $10,000 prize.

The grand prize winner walks way with the NEA member benefits and award of $25,000.

The other honorees are:

-Casey Keyser, Frederick, Maryland

-Takeru Nagayashi, New Bedford, Massachusetts

-Leila Kubesch, Norwood, Ohio

-Amy Galloway, Fairbanks, Alaska

Photo Courtesy: NEA Foundation

Photo Courtesy: Sara Medalen

Grace Kraemer

KMOT Multimedia Journalist and Anchor

701-852-4101 ext. 142 (office)

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.