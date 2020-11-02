Advertisement

Minot High senior plans Mental Health Awareness Week

Bella Dobrinski
Bella Dobrinski(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot High senior Bella Dobrinski is preparing a Mental Health Awareness Week at Magic City and Central campuses.

Minot’s HOSA-Future Health Professionals decided to push Dobrinski’s project idea forward in February, but the event was pushed back to Nov. 16-20 due to COVID-19.

You can contact All American Trophies at 701-852-6080 to participate in a clothing drive that will help raise money for local mental health.

Dobrinski said that coming off last year’s finals week, she thought it was important to raise awareness and make mental health a more open topic around school.

“We want everyone to feel healthy. I think that’s a common thing. We want people to feel healthy, good, and safe. Raising awareness around mental health issues kind of eliminates the stigma and says ‘hey, if you are struggling you can reach out to a friend and it’s not taboo or bad,’” said Dobrinski.

Dobrinski said a portion of profits raised from the clothing sales will go to a local mental health organization in hopes of helping through awareness, coping methods, medication, and other mental health resources.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Bella Price

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
Bella Price landed in the pool after joining her friends from 11 years of gymnastics.

Sports

Rugby Panthers girls cross country celebrate back-to-back state titles

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
The Rugby Panthers celebrated a Class B State Girls Cross Country Championship for the second year in a row on Saturday, led by Brooklyn Bartsch finishing in third place overall.

Sports

Stanley Cross Country’s Noah Rolfe honored at state level

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
Stanley’s Noah Rolfe nailed down second place in the Class B boys cross country race as well as State Senior Athlete of the Year on Saturday.

Sports

Playoff-bound Mandan Braves

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
After defeating the Jamestown Blue Jays on Saturday, the Mandan Braves earned a spot in the Triple A playoffs. The Braves head east to face an opponent they have become all too familiar with this time of year.

Latest News

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Tyger Frye

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
You’ve heard the line “love at first sight”, that was true for Tyger Frye when the subject is Blue hawks football.

News

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: McKenna Rolland

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
This week's United Community Bank Athlete of the Week is Glenburn senior middle hitter/blocker McKenna Rolland, who has stepped up into a leadership role for the Panthers volleyball team.

Sports

Final AAA & AA Fb Polls

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
Final AAA & AA Fb Polls

Sports

State Cross Country Results

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
The State Cross Country meets were held Saturday with Class A in Jamestown and Class B in Cooperstown.

Sports

Sports card industry is booming during pandemic

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
The pandemic caused an unfortunate downturn in a number of different industries. One of the exceptions is the business of sports cards.

News

St. John Woodchucks football seasons ends abruptly due to COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
St. John Public School announced Friday on social media that the Woodchucks football program cannot continue the 2020 season due to COVID-19.