Minot High senior plans Mental Health Awareness Week

MINOT, N.D. – Minot High senior Bella Dobrinski is preparing a Mental Health Awareness Week at Magic City and Central campuses.

Minot’s HOSA-Future Health Professionals decided to push Dobrinski’s project idea forward in February, but the event was pushed back to Nov. 16-20 due to COVID-19.

You can contact All American Trophies at 701-852-6080 to participate in a clothing drive that will help raise money for local mental health.

Dobrinski said that coming off last year’s finals week, she thought it was important to raise awareness and make mental health a more open topic around school.

“We want everyone to feel healthy. I think that’s a common thing. We want people to feel healthy, good, and safe. Raising awareness around mental health issues kind of eliminates the stigma and says ‘hey, if you are struggling you can reach out to a friend and it’s not taboo or bad,’” said Dobrinski.

Dobrinski said a portion of profits raised from the clothing sales will go to a local mental health organization in hopes of helping through awareness, coping methods, medication, and other mental health resources.

