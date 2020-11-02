Advertisement

Mandan woman scammed of more than $28,000 from fake Amazon representative

Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department says it received a report of a woman being scammed of more than $28,000 on Saturday.

Police say the woman got a call from someone who claimed they worked for Amazon, confirming an order.

The victim said she had not purchased anything and the caller explained he would walk her through the refund process.

Police say the victim installed a program which allowed the caller to control her computer. The victim said the man refunded her too much money and he asked her to wire the additional money back.

The caller completed a wire transfer and told the victim it has not gone through and she must do it again.

Police say three transfers were made for a total of $28,965.

The victim contacted Amazon and learned there was no purchase on her account.

