Longtime BPS community relations director retires

BISMARCK, N.D. - Long-time Bismarck Public Schools Community Relations Director Renae Hoffmann Walker is retiring.

Monday is her last official day of work.

When she started in 1988, Hoffmann Walker was the first full-time public relations person for Bismarck Public Schools and the first at any school district in the state.

She’s seen a lot of changes in her 32 years on the job.

Renae Hoffmann Walker is busy finishing up more than 30 years of work.

She’s cleaned out her desk, but her office is filled with flowers and cards from friends and colleagues wishing her well. Hoffmann Walker is retiring as community relations director for Bismarck Public Schools, a job she’s held since 1988.

“A lot has changed in the public relations field,” she said.

A lot has changed with in the school district too.

“I’ve been a part of eight or nine 9 bond issues,” recalled Hoffmann Walker.

New schools.

“I think we’ve opened seven new schools and we’ve remodeled many more,” she said.

More kids.

“From when I started in 1988, we’ve had an increase of 3,000 students,” said Hoffman Walker.

Celebrity visits.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger came to visit,” she added.

There have been tough times.

“September 11 was a tough day.”

And celebrations of student and staff accomplishments.

Hoffmann Walker said, “I’ve never been bored one single day in this job.”

As she packs up her office, she’ll take her memories with her, but she’s leaving a few things behind.

“This sign that says, ‘Do what you love.’ I’m leaving that for the next person, along with a note with some tips,” said Hoffmann Walker.

Tips to help the next person find the same success here that she did for more than three decades.

Hoffmann Walker’s replacement has not been named yet. Interviews for the position are set for this week.

As for retirement plans, she hopes to travel once the pandemic settles down.

But says she and her husband will stay in Bismarck. Their kids and grandkids live her and it’s her hometown too.

Both Renae and her husband, Dwayne, are former KFYR-TV employees. Dwayne was chief photographer and Renae was an education and city reporter.

