Four generations of business owners at Bismarck shoe store

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been said a local business describes it’s community. At Gartner’s Capital Shoe Hospital in Bismarck, they said its the community that makes their business thrive.

Mark Gartner and his son Jacob are third and fourth generation owners of the family business. Mark’s grandfather opened the store in 1922. Marks said he’s teaching his son some of the same lessons that his father taught him about business.

“One thing my father told me, he said: ‘don’t use the cheap stuff, get the best stuff you can.’ That way when you come out you can say: ‘I have done the best work I can’,” said Mark Gartner.

The Gartner family estimates they sanded, shined and hammered hundreds of thousands of shoes in Bismarck-Mandan.

