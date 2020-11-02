Food Banks dealing with COVID spikes and influx of hungry homes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One in eight North Dakotans goes to bed hungry every night, and that number is growing because of coronavirus challenges. Great Plains Food Bank is also feeling the strain. But, staff there continue to look for innovative ways to meet the needs of the hungry.

Great Plains is the only food bank in the state and provides food to those in need through partnerships with various food pantries. Both Great Plains and its partners have had to adapt throughout the pandemic and are now preparing to deal with a spike in cases.

The start of the pandemic brought with it many challenges for food banks across the U.S.

“We saw food donations take a bit of a dive right away, which forced us to do more purchasing. The issue with that was a lot of other food banks and a lot of other organizations and grocery stores were competing for the same product,” said Great Plains Food Bank Communications Manager Jared Slinde.

At the same time, the food bank saw a 45% increase in hungry households. Meanwhile, the number of volunteers was decreasing as many were reluctant to leave their homes. However, Slinde says federal relief through the Farmers to Families Food Bank program has helped. He says the program has delivered 1 million extra pounds of prepackaged food, which has helped with demand and cut down the need for volunteers.

Food pantries have been hit by the pandemic as well.

“Pantries are seeing increased numbers of folks coming in. We anticipate that may grow,” said Regional Services Manager Rachel Monge.

Those new spikes mean a situation that was already challenging, could get even harder.

“We try to be proactive and reactive all at the same time where we’re going to see situations and we’ll have to adapt as best we can,” Slinde said.

Although Slinde says the Farmers to Families program is coming to an end soon, he says one change that will remain through the spikes is food pantries' use of drive-through food pickup.

Despite the obstacles, he says Great Plains and its partners will do whatever it takes to keep North Dakotans fed.

linde says community partnerships are crucial to Great Plains and its mission to feed the hungry. If you’d like to donate money or time, you can visit greatplainsfoodbank.org.

