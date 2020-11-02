Advertisement

Bismarck resident remembers the November, 2000 tornado that damaged dozens of homes

By Daniel Burbank and Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Do remember this day, 20 years ago?

If you were in the Bismarck and Mandan area, you likely remember it like it was yesterday. November 1, 2000, five tornadoes touched down in Bismarck and the surrounding area.

The storms damaged more than 40 homes and amazingly, only a couple of people suffered minor injuries.

One of the people taking cover 20 year ago Sunday was then second grader Brent Allen. He says he was at Lewis and Clark elementary school in Mandan when teachers told students to shelter in place.

“I remember having [the teachers] give us books and we had to hold the books over your head just in case there just some sort of destruction. It was a little nerve racking for some of the kids. Everybody was little and it was just, it just seemed like a lot of chaos at the time,” said Allen.

Allen said he remembered getting a blizzard later in the week.

