Ward County Health officials advise Halloween caution amid COVID spike

MINOT, N.D. – This past week, Ward County has seen a spike in COVID cases and COVID-related deaths.

Health officials are warning Halloween-goers to be extra cautious.

The North Dakota Department of Health and the CDC have put out posters on their websites and on social media reminding parents and children about the risks of trick-or-treating and how to celebrate the fall holiday safely.

They’re offering ideas like scavenger hunts at home with your family rather than going out.

This information comes at an important time as case numbers increase not only in Ward County but also across the nation.

“We have encouraged people to practice safe Halloween trick or treating and we hope that people do that in a safe manner so we don’t see increased spikes,” said Lisa Clute, with First District Health Unit. You can find the CDC’s tips here.

