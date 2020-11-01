Sunday: 12.6% daily rate; 9,535 tests, 1128 positive, 7 deaths
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 12.6%* Sunday. There are 200 currently hospitalized (+7 change) with 24 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 9,535 tests, 1128 were positive. There were 7 new deaths (531 total). 8,370 active cases.
BY THE NUMBERS
9,535 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
876,350 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
1,128 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
45,043 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
12.62% – Daily Positivity Rate**
8,370 Total Active Cases
+511 Individuals from yesterday
609 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (492 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
36,142 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
200 – Currently Hospitalized
+7 - Individuals from yesterday
7 – New Deaths*** (531 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
· Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.
· Man in his 90s from Cass County.
· Woman in her 90s from Cass County.
· Man in his 90s from Dickey County.
· Man in his 90s from Dickey County.
· Man in his 80s from Steele County.
· Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Adams County - 1
· Barnes County - 6
· Benson County – 10
· Billings County - 1
· Bottineau County - 10
· Bowman County – 2
· Burleigh County - 175
· Cass County - 182
· Cavalier County - 6
· Dickey County - 4
· Divide County - 1
· Dunn County - 1
· Eddy County - 3
· Emmons County - 6
· Foster County - 3
· Golden Valley County - 3
· Grand Forks County - 104
· Grant County - 1
· Griggs County - 5
· Hettinger County - 2
· Kidder County - 2
· LaMoure County - 9
· Logan County - 1
· McHenry County – 15
· McIntosh County - 2
· McKenzie County - 8
· McLean County - 10
· Mercer County - 13
· Morton County - 62
· Mountrail County - 18
· Nelson County - 7
· Oliver County - 1
· Pembina County - 11
· Pierce County - 9
· Ramsey County - 18
· Ransom County - 10
· Renville County - 2
· Richland County - 27
· Rolette County - 16
· Sargent County - 4
· Sioux County - 2
· Stark County - 35
· Stutsman County - 60
· Towner County - 3
· Traill County - 17
· Walsh County - 39
· Ward County - 164
· Wells County - 15
· Williams County - 22
*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 11.8%.
