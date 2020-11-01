Advertisement

Strong winds cause one vehicle rollover on I-94

Photo credit: ND Highway Patrol
Photo credit: ND Highway Patrol(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELE, N.D. - Saturday was a windy day in North Dakota; wind gusts over 50 mph were recorded across the state. The strong winds caused at least one crash on the state’s highways.

Just before 1:30 p.m. on I-94 east of Steele, strong north winds picked up the right side of an empty trailer and forced the vehicle and the trailer into the ditch. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the vehicle rolled numerous times and came to rest on its right side.

The driver and the passenger, both from Iowa, were taken to a Bismarck hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Last minute tips for mail-in voters

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
North Dakota has more than five hundred thousand eligible voters.

News

Ward County Health officials advise Halloween caution amid COVID spike

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Health officials are warning Halloween-goers to be extra cautious.

News

It’s not too late to plant grass for the Spring season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dan Cashman
Use a winterizing fertilizer low in nitrogen and so it has the nutrients it needs to thicken up the roots

News

It’s almost deer gun season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Anderson
Last year, deer hunters experienced the wettest fall on record in most counties in North Dakota, which made it difficult for farmers to harvest row crops where deer tend to hang out.

Latest News

News

Drive-thru trick or treating at Bismarck car dealership to raise money for Bismarck Cancer Center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Zaun said they’ll reach their $40,000 goal.

News

Solheim girl scout troop in Bismarck made “Boo bags” for children who can’t trick or treat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Eariler this week, the 5th grade Solheim junior girl scouts also collected two wagons and a wheelbarrow of food for the Spirit of Life food pantry in Mandan.

News

Minot Public Library stays connected through Legos

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The event will be on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m., in the east side of the parking lot.

News

Saturday: 16.2% daily rate; 9,329 tests, 1433 positive, 12 deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
New COVID-19 test results.

News

Governor Race: COVID comparison

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Notermann
Whoever wins next week will have a heavy hand in reshaping the state during and after COVID.

News

With attendance limits, DLB Lakers fans get creative

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT
|
By Joe Skurzewski
DLB defeated Glenburn 3-0.