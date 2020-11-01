Strong winds cause one vehicle rollover on I-94

STEELE, N.D. - Saturday was a windy day in North Dakota; wind gusts over 50 mph were recorded across the state. The strong winds caused at least one crash on the state’s highways.

Just before 1:30 p.m. on I-94 east of Steele, strong north winds picked up the right side of an empty trailer and forced the vehicle and the trailer into the ditch. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the vehicle rolled numerous times and came to rest on its right side.

The driver and the passenger, both from Iowa, were taken to a Bismarck hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

