PSC candidates compete again for a seat on commission

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two candidates are vying for a seat on the state’s Public Service Commission, but it’s nothing new for the candidates who competed against each other before back in 2018.

The current Public Service Commission Chairman, Republican Brian Kroshus, was appointed in 2017 by Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., and beat his opponent in the 2018 election. Now, he’s running for reelection against the same challenger.

“I believe in providing opportunity, not just for the current generation, but for future generations as well,” said Kroshus.

Democratic-NPL candidate Casey Buchmann lost to Kroshus two years ago, but said he’s giving it another shot.

“The people on there now say that they only regulate, they don’t legislate. Well to me that’s a sign of complacency,” said Buchmann.

The Public Service Commission helps in regulating issues important to North Dakotans, like utility rates and energy industry infrastructure. Whoever is elected on Tuesday, Nov. 3 will serve a six year term.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.