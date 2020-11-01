Advertisement

PSC candidates compete again for a seat on commission

PSC candidates
PSC candidates(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two candidates are vying for a seat on the state’s Public Service Commission, but it’s nothing new for the candidates who competed against each other before back in 2018.

The current Public Service Commission Chairman, Republican Brian Kroshus, was appointed in 2017 by Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., and beat his opponent in the 2018 election. Now, he’s running for reelection against the same challenger.

“I believe in providing opportunity, not just for the current generation, but for future generations as well,” said Kroshus.

Democratic-NPL candidate Casey Buchmann lost to Kroshus two years ago, but said he’s giving it another shot.

“The people on there now say that they only regulate, they don’t legislate. Well to me that’s a sign of complacency,” said Buchmann.

The Public Service Commission helps in regulating issues important to North Dakotans, like utility rates and energy industry infrastructure. Whoever is elected on Tuesday, Nov. 3 will serve a six year term.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus aid money to Indian Affairs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The money will be split up.

News

North Dakota Airline Passenger Retention Rises to 44% in September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Almost 40,000 passengers boarded ND’s eight commercial service airports during September.

News

North Dakota students interview for Military academy nominations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Decisions will be made by the end of November.

News

Mandan hosting third annual Business Pitch Challenge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
For more information on the challenge or to enter, visit cityofmandan.com.

Latest News

News

Miss Sparkles on the go, delivering yard signs and smiles

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Miss Sparkles had to come up with a new way to stay connected with the families she’s gotten so close with.

News

Sunday: 12.6% daily rate; 9,535 tests, 1128 positive, 7 deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
New COVID-19 test results.

News

Fire destroys mobile home Saturday in Minot

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

News

Last minute tips for mail-in voters

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By John Salling
North Dakota has more than five hundred thousand eligible voters.

News

Ward County Health officials advise Halloween caution amid COVID spike

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Health officials are warning Halloween-goers to be extra cautious.

News

Strong winds cause one vehicle rollover on I-94

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
The driver and the passenger, both from Iowa, were taken to a Bismarck hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.