North Dakota students interview for Military academy nominations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 18 students interviewed earlier this week for a nomination by North Dakota Law Makers into Military academies.

North Dakota Congressmen and Senators can select five students to attend the West Point, Naval, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines Academy.

The students are from around the state and have aspirations to attend the academies and graduate as an enlisted officer.

“My dad was in the National Guard and that really inspired me to join the military myself an so I was looking into the different options and I felt called to do active Military. I would really like to attend the Navy Academy and do nuclear engineering through there,” said Lauren Steinberg, a candidate.

Next week the three offices will sit down and decide on each candidate.

Decisions will be made by the end of November.

