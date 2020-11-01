North Dakota Airline Passenger Retention Rises to 44% in September

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota airports saw a 44% increase in passenger retention from September last year to September this year, which is the highest North Dakota Aeronautics Commission officials said the monthly retention rate that ND has been since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost 40,000 passengers boarded ND’s eight commercial service airports during September.

Even though there was an increase in retention, Aeronautics Commission officials said there was a decrease in the number of passengers who flew.

They said there were 4,000 fewer passengers in September than in August.

“September is normally our lowest month for air travel in the state of North Dakota, and so we actually expected to see a small dip in that passenger volume, which is what we saw,” said North Dakota Aeronautics Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner.

Wanner said their commercial service airports have been successfully operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have worked hard to ensure that a safe environment exists for the traveling public.

