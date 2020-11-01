Miss Sparkles on the go, delivering yard signs and smiles

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic has forced Jana Maher, better known as “Miss Sparkles,” to get creative with her story times.

We first told you about her starting Facebook live story times back in March when the library closed to the public. She’s still doing those, and all summer she took story time to different parks around Bismarck.

But now that the weather is getting colder, Miss Sparkles had to come up with a new way to stay connected with the families she’s gotten so close with.

Nine-year-old Patrick Good loves a good book.

“Right now, I’m reading the Harry Potter series,” he says.

He’s halfway through the sixth book of that series.

“I like how it takes you into another story,” explains Patrick.

Patrick and his little brother Ethan spend a lot of time reading these days.

“I’m just starting to read,” says Ethan.

They’re doing distance learning, which they say, gets a little lonely.

“Our days are spent at home, all day. they get pretty long,” says their mom Erin.

Enter Miss Sparkles; she is “on the go.” On this day, she stopped at Patrick and Ethan’s house.

“Hi Patrick! Hi Ethan!” she says while waving to the boys.

She brought a yard sign.

“It’s professional on the front, personalized on the back,” she says with a smile.

A sign she’s thinking of kids like the Goods.

“I just really want to show them I’m caring for them, give them a little encouragement and spread some joy,” says Maher.

It was exactly what this family needed.

“It was really unexpected, and it was really special,” Patrick says.

“This had never happened before,” explains Ethan.

“She brought a little of the library to our home, which was pretty special,” adds Erin .

“Books are a great way to connect. I feel so connected to so many families,” Maher says.

Connections she hopes to strengthen even more in the coming months.

“I hope Bismarck is filled with yard signs!” Maher says.

And she hopes these signs bring as many smiles to the community as they have to her.

If you live in Bismarck and would like to schedule a yard sign delivery for your kids, contact Miss Sparkles on her Facebook page or email her at jmaher@bismarcklibrary.org.

