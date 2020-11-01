Advertisement

Mandan hosting third annual Business Pitch Challenge

Mandan business challenge
Mandan business challenge(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Aspiring entrepreneurs in Mandan get ready! Your chance to follow your dreams is here once more. Entries are now open for Mandan’s third Business Pitch Challenge.

The Mandan Tomorrow Economic Opportunity and Prosperity Committee is hosting the challenge to encourage business start-ups and expansions in Mandan.

Prizes for the winner include the chance to be eligible for a $10,000 forgivable loan from the Mandan Growth Fund. Entry deadline is set for January 28th.And, the challenge itself will be held on March 24th.

Previous winners include the owners of Latidot Scoop and Gift Shop and Nordic Steel Building Systems. Past participants include the owners of Kids in Motion Pediatric Therapy and Wellness, Old 10 Bar and Grill, Balancing Goat Coffee Company and Copper Dog Cafe.

For more information on the challenge or to enter, visit cityofmandan.com.

