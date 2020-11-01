Last minute tips for mail-in voters

MINOT, N.D. – As we count down to election night many are still mailing in votes, and there’s something important to keep in mind.

Mail in votes need to be post marked by November second to count in the election.

Don’t trust the blue box outside the post office for that post mark. If you drop off your mail in vote at the last minute take it into the post office and ask them to hand mark it.

This insures the vote is postmarked the same day.

“It may say pick up at 3, and they very well may, and that’s good, but then they ship the ballots to another location before they post mark them, and after that it might be the next day,” said Brian Newby, State Election Director.

Newby hopes to see three hundred thousand votes by the end of election day. North Dakota has more than five hundred thousand eligible voters.

