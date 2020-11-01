Advertisement

Fire destroys mobile home Saturday in Minot

(WAGM)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 1, 2020
MINOT, N.D. – A fire destroyed a mobile home in Jefferson Park in Minot Saturday night, according to Minot Fire Battalion Chief Glen Hardy.

Hardy said crews got the call about ten minutes after 9 p.m. He said the fire took place at a mobile home in the northwest corner of the park.

Crews from all four stations in Minot responded, according to Hardy.

Hardy said no one was inside at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt, though one dog was lost in the fire.

The Red Cross is in contact with the displaced family, according to the Battalion Chief.

Firefighters had the flames out within about a half hour, though an overnight crew will monitor the scene, according to Hardy.

He indicated the home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

He said no nearby structures were damaged.

