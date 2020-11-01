Advertisement

Coronavirus aid money to Indian Affairs

By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - This week, the North Dakota Legislative budget section reallocated more than $221 million in unused coronavirus aid money.

According to their website, nearly $21,000 of that will go towards Indian Affairs.

The money will be split up with a little more than $8,000 going to Public Health and Safety, $520 to Continuation of Government Services, and $12,192 towards Delivery of PPE to Tribal areas and participation in testing events.

