Advertisement

70-year-old pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 46

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IZMIR, Turkey (AP) — Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece, killing at least 46 and injuring more than 900 people.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, raised the death toll in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city, to 44 as rescuers pulled more bodies out of toppled buildings. Two teenagers were killed Friday on the Greek island of Samos and at least 19 others were injured.

The Friday afternoon earthquake, which the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said had a magnitude of 6.9, was centered in the Aegean northeast of Samos. AFAD said it measured 6.6 and hit at a depth of some 16 kilometers (10 miles).

A small tsunami was triggered in the Seferihisar district of Izmir, drowning one elderly woman, and on the Greek island. The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul, as well as the Greek capital, Athens. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

AFAD said 896 people were injured in Turkey.

Ahmet Citim, 70, was pulled out from the rubble shortly after midnight Sunday and was hospitalized. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that the man said: “I never lost my hope.”

Search-and-rescue teams continued work in nine buildings in Izmir as day broke on the third day.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed some 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey. Earthquakes are frequent in Greece as well.

The quake occurred as Turkey was already struggling with an economic downturn and the coronavirus pandemic. So far, more than 10,000 people with the virus have died in Turkey.

___

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Eta forms, ties record for most named storms

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name but didn’t.

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

News

Fire destroys mobile home Saturday in Minot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

News

Last minute tips for mail-in voters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
North Dakota has more than five hundred thousand eligible voters.

Latest News

News

Ward County Health officials advise Halloween caution amid COVID spike

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Health officials are warning Halloween-goers to be extra cautious.

News

Strong winds cause one vehicle rollover on I-94

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
The driver and the passenger, both from Iowa, were taken to a Bismarck hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

National

Super typhoon slams into Philippines, 1 million evacuated

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed.

News

It’s not too late to plant grass for the Spring season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dan Cashman
Use a winterizing fertilizer low in nitrogen and so it has the nutrients it needs to thicken up the roots

News

It’s almost deer gun season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mike Anderson
Last year, deer hunters experienced the wettest fall on record in most counties in North Dakota, which made it difficult for farmers to harvest row crops where deer tend to hang out.

News

Drive-thru trick or treating at Bismarck car dealership to raise money for Bismarck Cancer Center

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Zaun said they’ll reach their $40,000 goal.