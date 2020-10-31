Advertisement

With attendance limits, DLB Lakers fans get creative

DLB Lakers volleyball
DLB Lakers volleyball(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES LACS, N.D. – Fans of the DLB Lakers volleyball team had to get creative to show their support for the team Friday night.

With Ward County moving to orange, Des Lacs-Burlington schools limited attendance for Friday night’s District 12 volleyball match between the Lakers and the Glenburn Panthers.

Athletes were limited to two supporters, and masks were required.

That’s why family, friends, and classmates had their faces posted on small signs to display in the stands.

DLB defeated Glenburn 3-0.

