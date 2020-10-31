Advertisement

Solheim girl scout troop in Bismarck made “Boo bags” for children who can’t trick or treat

Solheim girl scouts
Solheim girl scouts(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This Halloween is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Some families are staying cozy inside, but a group of Bismarck girl scouts is helping those who can’t trick or treat this year.

At Solheim Warming Shelter, Troop 83050 are hard at work to create a delicious surprise.

Fifth graders, Anabelle Grotte, Kaitlyn Johnson and Sophie Grimm and their parents are making 'Boo bags’ for kids who are can’t trick or treat this year.

“We can’t be out of eyeballs?," said a parent.

“We’re doing it because we really want to just make sure that everybody...kids spread the Halloween spirit,” said Anabelle Grotte.

“Everybody look both ways? Alright, let’s go,” said a co-troop leader.

Every year troop co-leader Sarah Johnson said the moms look for ways to teach their children how to give.

“Hopefully one day she’ll take her kids out and find volunteer opportunities for her kids too,”

Now more than 20 children will have a sweeter Halloween.

“Thank you so much,” said a recipient who asked not to identified.

Eariler this week, the 5th grade Solheim junior girl scouts also collected two wagons and a wheelbarrow of food for the Spirit of Life food pantry in Mandan. Other scouts plan to deliver food to families next weekend.

