Saturday: 16.2% daily rate; 9,329 tests, 1433 positive, 12 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 16.2%* Saturday. There are 193 currently hospitalized (+2 change) with 25 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 9,329 tests, 1433 were positive. There were 12 new deaths (524 total). 7,859 active cases.

BY THE NUMBERS

9,329 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

866,805 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,433 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

43,916 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

16.16% – Daily Positivity Rate**

7,859 Total Active Cases

+584 Individuals from yesterday

837 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (718 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

35,533 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

193 – Currently Hospitalized

+2 - Individuals from yesterday

12 – New Deaths*** (524 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

· Woman in her 80s from Dickey County.

· Man in his 90s from Dickey County.

· Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

· Woman in her 100s from LaMoure County.

· Woman in her 80s from LaMoure County.

· Man in his 70s from LaMoure County.

· Man in his 70s from McHenry County.

· Man in his 60s from Richland County.

· Man in his 90s from Ward County.

· Man in his 80s from Ward County.

· Man in his 90s from Ward County.

· Man in his 60s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 1

· Barnes County - 8

· Benson County - 25

· Bottineau County - 24

· Bowman County - 2

· Burke County - 5

· Burleigh County - 142

· Cass County - 241

· Cavalier County - 15

· Dickey County - 12

· Divide County - 2

· Dunn County - 4

· Eddy County - 7

· Emmons County - 1

· Foster County - 6

· Golden Valley County - 1

· Grand Forks County - 164

· Grant County - 5

· Griggs County - 13

· Hettinger County - 4

· Kidder County - 4

· LaMoure County - 2

· Logan County - 2

· McHenry County - 13

· McKenzie County - 13

· McLean County - 17

· Mercer County - 7

· Morton County - 58

· Mountrail County - 10

· Nelson County - 3

· Oliver County - 1

· Pembina County - 16

· Pierce County - 17

· Ramsey County - 30

· Ransom County - 4

· Renville County - 1

· Richland County - 19

· Rolette County - 35

· Sargent County - 4

· Sheridan County - 1

· Sioux County - 9

· Stark County - 28

· Steele County - 4

· Stutsman County - 42

· Towner County - 12

· Traill County - 26

· Walsh County - 33

· Ward County - 260

· Wells County - 21

· Williams County - 60

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 15.4%.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

