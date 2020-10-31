Advertisement

Progress of flood protection project during winter months

Minot pump station
Minot pump station(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with the Minot Public Works Department said work will continue on a section of the flood control project through winter.

Public Works Director Dan Jonasson said staff will be working inside the Broadway pump station on electrical work, cleaning up, and testing.

He said the goal is to have that all done over the winter so by March the project is complete and ready for operations.

Johnson said the pump station is an integral part of the flood protection project.

“The river comes up. There’s a series of gates that get closed on the out hall structures of these pump stations, and any rain that comes from runoff from along the dry side has to be removed or pumped over the levees, so that’s what this pump station does,” said Johnson.

Jonasson said they are also hoping to finish the paving of railway avenue by the end of next week before temperatures drop.

