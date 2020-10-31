Advertisement

Minot Public Library stays connected through Legos

Legos
Legos(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. - The Minot Public Library is continuing to reach out to patrons and connect with kids in the community.

The library will be handing out more than 150 free Lego kits during it’s “Grab and Lego” event.

The event will be on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.,  in the east side of the parking lot.

Parents will be able to drive through and any child 15 years and younger will receive a free Lego kit.

Staff at the library said the fun doesn’t stop there. They are also asking the kids to post pictures of what they make with their kits to be entered to compete for a grand prize.

“We want them to upload a picture either on Facebook or Instagram and we will have one winner who is randomly chosen and they’re going to win a huge Lego kit along with a fun book and a backpack and stuff,” said Children’s Librarian Randi Monley.

The event will be first-come, first-serve.

You can connect with the library on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/Minot-Public-Library-210131629046/

And their Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/minotpubliclibrary/?hl=en

