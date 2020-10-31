Advertisement

It’s not too late to plant grass for the Spring season

Grass seed
Grass seed(KFYR-TV)
By Dan Cashman
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You can still plant grass this late in the fall and have it thick and green in the spring. Casey Cashman shows us how to make that happen.

Welcome to this weeks edition of Dans Garden I’m Casey Cashman filling in for Dan.

Today we are going to talk about seeding your lawn particularly over seeding existing lawns. It was a hot dry summer so we want to thicken up our lawn to get it good and green next spring.

I’m going to spread out seed in my yard about a pound per four hundred square feet and I’m going to go thicker on areas that are particularly thin. I’m going to use this straw blanket in areas that are particularly suffering as I get it wet going to keep it wet protect it from the cool nights and enable it to come up.

Finally I’m going to use a winterizing fertilizer low in nitrogen and having the nutrients it needs to thicken up the roots keep watering as late as you can people are blowing out their sprinkler systems watering fertilizing and more seed will lead to a green lawn next spring and until next week good gardening.

