Advertisement

It’s almost deer gun season

Deer in the wild
Deer in the wild(KFYR-TV)
By Mike Anderson
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s season opens at noon Central Time on Friday, November 6th

Mike Anderson gives us a preview in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department allocated more than 69,000 deer gun licenses this fall, making it the fifth year in a row that hunters have seen an increase in license numbers.

“Whitetail numbers across the state have been slowly improving over the last several years. The western part of the state has been accelerating a little better than the eastern part of the state. But we have noticed some increases in the eastern part. And then unfortunately, this year we did have the EHD concern, outbreak in the southwest part of the state where the department is offering refunds to those license holders. But other than that, whitetail numbers in the state have been doing been pretty well," said NDGF Wildlife Division Chief, Jeb Williams.

Williams said mule deer numbers are also heading in the right direction.

“Our spring Mule deer survey, which was done last April, showed mule deer getting through the winter and very good health and very good condition, which usually means we’re going to see good reproduction. And currently, we’re conducting the fall mule deer survey, which are going to give us that better idea on what the reproduction was. But anecdotally, things look really good in the western part of the state for mule deer numbers," said Williams.

Last year deer hunters experienced the wettest fall on record in most counties in North Dakota, which made it difficult for farmers to harvest row crops where deer tend to hang out.

“This year is going to be a lot different. Obviously dry conditions, majority of crops across the state are down. So it’s going to be a quite a bit different than what hunters experienced last year," said Williams.

And if you were lucky enough to draw a deer license, it should be a good year.

“There’s still good demand out there for people interested in deer hunting in North Dakota. And for those individuals they should have good opportunity at being successful in 2020 deer gun season," said Williams.

Williams said its also a good idea for deer hunters to locate their deer tags now and not wait until the last minute.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

It’s not too late to plant grass for the Spring season

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Dan Cashman
Use a winterizing fertilizer low in nitrogen and so it has the nutrients it needs to thicken up the roots

News

Drive-thru trick or treating at Bismarck car dealership to raise money for Bismarck Cancer Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Zaun said they’ll reach their $40,000 goal.

News

Solheim girl scout troop in Bismarck made “Boo bags” for children who can’t trick or treat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Eariler this week, the 5th grade Solheim junior girl scouts also collected two wagons and a wheelbarrow of food for the Spirit of Life food pantry in Mandan.

News

Minot Public Library stays connected through Legos

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The event will be on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m., in the east side of the parking lot.

Latest News

News

Saturday: 16.2% daily rate; 9,329 tests, 1433 positive, 12 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
New COVID-19 test results.

News

Governor Race: COVID comparison

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Whoever wins next week will have a heavy hand in reshaping the state during and after COVID.

News

With attendance limits, DLB Lakers fans get creative

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
DLB defeated Glenburn 3-0.

News

Progress of flood protection project during winter months

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The goal is to have that all done over the winter so by March the project is complete and ready for operations.

News

Drive-thru feature debuted at MAFB commissary

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
According to Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs, the service is already at a number of other bases throughout the country and was scheduled to come to Minot next spring.

News

Committee to recommend Minot Public Schools maintain in-person learning

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Minot Public School Reintegration Committee will recommend that the district continue with in-person instruction and transportation, and put in place more limitations to building access, according to a letter Thursday from District Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.