It’s almost deer gun season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s season opens at noon Central Time on Friday, November 6th

Mike Anderson gives us a preview in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department allocated more than 69,000 deer gun licenses this fall, making it the fifth year in a row that hunters have seen an increase in license numbers.

“Whitetail numbers across the state have been slowly improving over the last several years. The western part of the state has been accelerating a little better than the eastern part of the state. But we have noticed some increases in the eastern part. And then unfortunately, this year we did have the EHD concern, outbreak in the southwest part of the state where the department is offering refunds to those license holders. But other than that, whitetail numbers in the state have been doing been pretty well," said NDGF Wildlife Division Chief, Jeb Williams.

Williams said mule deer numbers are also heading in the right direction.

“Our spring Mule deer survey, which was done last April, showed mule deer getting through the winter and very good health and very good condition, which usually means we’re going to see good reproduction. And currently, we’re conducting the fall mule deer survey, which are going to give us that better idea on what the reproduction was. But anecdotally, things look really good in the western part of the state for mule deer numbers," said Williams.

Last year deer hunters experienced the wettest fall on record in most counties in North Dakota, which made it difficult for farmers to harvest row crops where deer tend to hang out.

“This year is going to be a lot different. Obviously dry conditions, majority of crops across the state are down. So it’s going to be a quite a bit different than what hunters experienced last year," said Williams.

And if you were lucky enough to draw a deer license, it should be a good year.

“There’s still good demand out there for people interested in deer hunting in North Dakota. And for those individuals they should have good opportunity at being successful in 2020 deer gun season," said Williams.

Williams said its also a good idea for deer hunters to locate their deer tags now and not wait until the last minute.

