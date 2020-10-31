Drive-thru trick or treating at Bismarck car dealership to raise money for Bismarck Cancer Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Families lined up in costumes at the Puklich Chevrolet parking lot for a drive-thru trick or treat event. For six years the dealership raised money for the Bismarck Cancer Center to help those going through treatment, like General Manager, Steve Zaun’s cousin.

“It’s a local cancer center that we’re all very proud of [because] they do an amazing job. It’s great to be a part of a team like that, that’s so passionate about taking care of people,” said Puklich Chevrolet general manager, Steve Zaun.

Zaun said they’ll reach their $40,000 goal. He said the dealership is also donating $100 to the cancer center for every vehicle sold in October.

