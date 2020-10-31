Drive-thru feature debuted at MAFB commissary

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. - Minot Air Force Base launched a new pick-up service at their commissary this week.

It allows airmen and their families to order items online and they are given a schedule to pick them up all without getting out of their vehicle.

According to Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs, the service is already at a number of other bases throughout the country and was scheduled to come to Minot next spring.

Following the results of a survey at the base, they brought it in earlier and airmen are already lining up to use it.

“This will be my first time actually using it but the process for ordering the stuff was pretty straight forward,” said TSgt, Adrian Burton.

It will also cut down on the capacity of people inside the store and allow for even more social distancing during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.