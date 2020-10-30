Whether the pandemic has changed students’ career paths

MINOT, N.D. – The pandemic has impacted jobs and careers for many people across the country.

Many services were deemed as “essential” and “non-essential,” making some industries almost disappear.

Your News Leader wanted to find out if this has influenced people to pursue a different career path or degree.

The pandemic has influenced many people’s career and schooling, like Minot State junior Rebecca Kostenko.

“It did set me back a semester, but I’m not super worried about it,” said Kostenko.

Kostenko will be majoring in elementary education but the pandemic did alter her path.

“I was supposed to graduate a semester early from college, but I decided to push it back and just take a couple more classes this spring. because as of now our blocks classes, we are not allowed to go into schools, they are all online,” said Kostenko.

Aimee Demchuk said she will continue down her degree path into accounting but has seen how the pandemic has impacted daily life as a front-line worker.

“I haven’t really considered that yet, just because accounting is a desk job you have your own space. But I also work at a grocery store, so I have been firsthand on the front line and seeing everybody and seeing the essential tasks done,” said Demchuk.

Career services at the campus said they had not seen to many students switching career paths due to the pandemic.

But they foresee that some careers might look a bit different.

“I think with this pandemic we are going to see some trends here and there. Unfortunately, because of this craziness going on we do see, specifically in the city of Minot some of our opportunities changing,” said Lynda Bertsch with Career Services at MSU.

Prompting the next workforce to adapt to ever-changing times.

Career services on campus said that a lot of students are not able to get the hands on, in-person internships and experiences at the moment, but are able to get supplemental education via online experiences.

