The women’s vote, 100 years later

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a crowded room at the state capitol in December 1919, Governor Lynn Frazier ratified the 19th amendment for North Dakota.

“Women were not able to vote for the right to vote. Men would vote in those elections. It was really trying to get past some of those attitudes,” said Sarah Walker, head of reference services with the ND State Archives.

By August 1920, 36 states had ratified the amendment making it illegal to deny someone the right to vote based on sex.

Now 100 years later, candidates are making another appeal to this powerful voting group ahead of November 3rd.

“Suburban women, will you please like me?” said Donald Trump, in an October campaign event.

The women’s vote tends to swing democratic. According to the Pew Research Center, in 2016, 54 percent of women voters voted for Hillary Clinton, while 39 percent of women voted for Donald Trump.

Trump won an overwhelming majority in North Dakota in 2016 with nearly 63 percent of North Dakotans supporting him.

Some voters say that hasn’t changed.

“I have to vote for Trump. Just because I love him,” said Linda Gumke, a voter from Bismarck.

While on a nationwide scale, recent polls show Biden leading the women’s vote by double digits, up by 20 points in the recent Economist poll, and up by 23 points in the most recent New York Times poll.

“I did not vote for the current president, and I will not vote that way this year either,” said Karen Ehrens, a member of the North Dakota chapter of the League of Women Voters.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan group focused on informing women voters. Ehrens says proper representation in voter turnout and elected offices is important.

“We won’t be done until we are represented in our government as we are represented in our society. There’s about 50 percent men, 50 percent women, but we’re down to about 20 percent of the members of our legislature, or less than that, are women,” said Ehrens.

On this 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Ehrens said there’s a good way to celebrate.

“There’s nothing more that women, or any person, can do to honor the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage than to vote,” said Ehrens.

Ehrens said COVID-19 is a main topic of concern for women voters as they head to the polls, and how they’ve been impacted by the pandemic will likely play a large role in how they vote.

