BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students at Pioneer Elementary school created their very own Pumpkin Patch.

Two hundred pumpkins were donated to the school from members and businesses of the community, so students got creative and took out their paint and glitter and went to work.

“When I painted it, I put some apples on the back, and then I saw that I did a pretty good job because my apple has one stem that has glitter on it,” said Pioneer Elementary school first grader Skyla Vargas.

Once the pumpkins were decorated, students lined them up outside their school for their other classmates to see.

The pumpkins were on display until the end of the school day and then the students got take their creations home.

