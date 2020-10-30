Advertisement

Oil producers have more time to pay off unpaid royalties

(KKTV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Following a state Supreme Court ruling in 2019, the Department of Trust Lands sent a letter to oil producers prior to the pandemic asking for repayment on unpaid royalties.

The February letter said royalties would need to be paid by spring of 2020.

When the price war and the pandemic shook the industry a month after the letter was sent out, the department decided to postpone the payment deadline to September of 2020 and again postponed to April 2021.

“They essentially have a year now to come into compliance and remain at the no penalty, minimal interest,” said Land Commissioner Jodi Smith.

Smith said the energy industry, like many other industries during the pandemic, is struggling and should be allowed the time to come into compliance.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bis-Man Transit to require masks on rides

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Starting Sunday, you must wear a mask to ride Bis-Man Transit.

News

Minot-area law enforcement honored with “Love Without Fear Award” award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The award goes to first responders who go above and beyond to support survivors of domestic violence.

News

BECEP moves indoor Halloween parade outside in light of COVID pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Students received books that were made available through the Striving Readers Grant and the Bismarck Kiwanis Club’s Books or Treats program.

News

Suspect arrested following investigation into explosives in Minot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Minot Area Bomb Squad responded to both scenes and took custody of the explosive devices.

Latest News

News

Kenmare Public Schools institutes mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The mandate does extend to spectators during extracurricular activities such as sports, and has been included as part of the dress code.

News

Meet the candidates: District 8 House race

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Candidates running for the State Representative seat in District 8 will face a unique race this year.

News

Trinity Health discusses staffing needs, bed availability

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
North Dakota received $1.25 billion in federal dollars to help a number of different agencies during the pandemic.

News

Bank of North Dakota COVID-19 PACE Recovery II Program extended to November 30

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bank of North Dakota has a created a COVID-19 PACE Recovery II Program that assists North Dakota businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Wishek farmer wins FFA’s American Star Farmer award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
A Wishek farmer and NDSU graduate won one of FFA’s highest honors at its virtual convention Wednesday.

News

Experts say season depression can be heightened during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Seasonal affective disorder is relatively common in North Dakota because of long, cold, and dark winters. That, coupled with a pandemic, can lead to bouts of depression.