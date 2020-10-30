Advertisement

New citizen, Legacy High aide casts first presidential ballot

Max Grossfeld tells us why it was important for one new American citizen to make sure he made his voice heard.
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most Americans have the opportunity to cast their first presidential ballot in their late teens, but that’s not always the case.

Andrew Duncan has always made his voice heard on the basketball court. Now, he can make it count off it.

“It was a surreal moment. Walking in, knowing that it would be my first time voting, and I was just looking to the day I’d be able to do that,” said Duncan.

Basketball brought the former University of Mary player from Jamaica to the United States in 2004. Three years ago, his application for citizenship went through.

“I decided, well, I’m going to stay here. I want to stay here, so I made sure I did my education and go to school, what caused me to be here. So, I always do things the right way,” said Duncan.

Now, Duncan coaches hoops. When he went to the polls, one of his former players was there with him.

“I was excited to see him out voting. He was just as happy as I was to vote for the first time and do our honor as an American citizen,” said Justin Mahlum, first time voter.

“It was kind of a cool moment, because it was his first time as well. That was a privilege and an honor to do it with him,” said Mahlum.

Now an aide at Legacy High, Duncan says he’s proud to be a part of the community.

“I have a wonderful job here. I’ve got a wonderful home. I’ve got a car and that being part of the American dream, voting is also part of the American dream. I think that’s my civic duty, and our civic duty to vote, because it does matter,” said Duncan.

Duncan made his voting sticker into a pin, so he can hold onto his surreal moment forever.

Duncan said the process of voting early at the Bismarck Event Center was very easy. He said he decided to vote early because it was convenient.

