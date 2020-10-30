Minot-area law enforcement honored with “Love Without Fear Award” award

MINOT, N.D. – The Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot recognized two members of area law enforcement for their dedication to survivors and the community with the annual “Love Without Fear” award.

Jill McDonald, the DVCC Executive Director, surprised Ward County Dep. Keith Miller and Minot Senior Officer Aaron Moss with the honor Tuesday.

The award goes to first responders who go above and beyond to support survivors of domestic violence.

Miller said he appreciates the recognition from the center.

“I wasn’t expecting any award or anything for doing it, but it is nice to know what we are doing is having a positive impact,” said Miller.

Both Miller and Moss also received gift cards donated by Starving Rooster and Buffalo Wings and Rings.

