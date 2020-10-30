Advertisement

Mental health on campus

Mental health on campus
Mental health on campus(KFYR-TV)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many high school seniors dream of going to college, making friends, joining clubs, and cheering at football games - but that’s not quite how it looks this year. Instead, students are dealing with uncertainty and disappointment, which some say, they’re taking in stride.

Walking into freshman year, expectations were high.

“It’s definitely different than the ‘normal’ college experience that you hear about,” said Bismarck State College freshman, Fischer Ackerman.

Like many of us, the coronavirus pandemic is taking its toll on college students.

“This is tough. And we’re seeing reports that, you know, the mental health stresses, you know, students asking for more mental health counseling or just someone to talk to," said North Dakota University System Chancellor, Mark Hagerott.

Things returning students found comfort in, like collaborative, in-person classes, are a thing of the past."Usually when we’re in class together, we’re all huddled up together and we’re, you know, hanging out and talking and, you know, giving each other feedback, " explained Bismarck State College junior, Elliot Hellman.

And the things new students were looking forward to, like beginning art classes for Ackerman, who is an art major - are drowned out by the pandemic.

"If cases continue to rise and we have to keep moving up levels, we’ll have to move online, and I don’t want to take studio classes online, " said Ackerman.

Isolation and visitor restrictions have the campus community feeling tired, lonesome, and fatigued.

But faculty and staff are doing their part to help the students during this difficult time, while considering students' safety and comfort.

“We have a full-time counselor here, and when students call to make an appointment, we will ask them ‘do you want to meet virtually, or do you want to meet face-to-face?’,” said Bismarck State College Dean of Students, Jay Meier.

Meeting with a counselor online has, until now, been an underutilized resource.

“In the few cases where tele-mental health was utilized by students, we found that they came back repeatedly and maybe more so than we even hoped. Because it was a positive experience for them,” said North Dakota University System Vice Chancellor of Academics and Student Affairs, Lisa Johnson. That positivity spreading throughout campus. Johnson said, “They’ve organized things like drive-by food pick-ups, drive-by ice cream socials, drive-by coffee.”

Higher education leaders say they’re impressed by how much the students are coming together to help each other.

“Even when students are quarantining, they’re looking at taking care of each other," said Meier.

Across the board, those on campus and beyond are echoing the sentiment that we are in this together.

Meier says he’s impressed with how the students have followed the safety protocols with little to no pushback.

But the students say it’s worth it to help keep everyone around them safe, get the virus under control, and return to normal college life.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bis-Man Transit to require masks on rides

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Starting Sunday, you must wear a mask to ride Bis-Man Transit.

News

Minot-area law enforcement honored with “Love Without Fear Award” award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The award goes to first responders who go above and beyond to support survivors of domestic violence.

News

Oil producers have more time to pay off unpaid royalties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Following a state Supreme Court ruling in 2019, the Department of Trust Lands sent a letter to oil producers prior to the pandemic asking for repayment on unpaid royalties.

News

BECEP moves indoor Halloween parade outside in light of COVID pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Students received books that were made available through the Striving Readers Grant and the Bismarck Kiwanis Club’s Books or Treats program.

Latest News

News

Suspect arrested following investigation into explosives in Minot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Minot Area Bomb Squad responded to both scenes and took custody of the explosive devices.

News

Kenmare Public Schools institutes mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The mandate does extend to spectators during extracurricular activities such as sports, and has been included as part of the dress code.

News

Meet the candidates: District 8 House race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Candidates running for the State Representative seat in District 8 will face a unique race this year.

News

Trinity Health discusses staffing needs, bed availability

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
North Dakota received $1.25 billion in federal dollars to help a number of different agencies during the pandemic.

News

Bank of North Dakota COVID-19 PACE Recovery II Program extended to November 30

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bank of North Dakota has a created a COVID-19 PACE Recovery II Program that assists North Dakota businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Wishek farmer wins FFA’s American Star Farmer award

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
A Wishek farmer and NDSU graduate won one of FFA’s highest honors at its virtual convention Wednesday.