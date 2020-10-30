Kenmare Public Schools institutes mask mandate

KENMARE, N.D. – The Kenmare School Board has instituted a mask mandate for students after troubles with contract tracing related to a positive case led to an entire grade being quarantined for two weeks.

As of Monday, Oct. 26, all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask the entire time they are in the building except during physical education.

The mandate does extend to spectators during extracurricular activities such as sports, and has been included as part of the dress code.

Superintendent Tim Godfrey said that students who don’t have a mask will be provided one, and that the state is providing reusable masks to every school district.

Godfrey said this is also the result of a spike of cases in the area, and that the mandate will be in effect for the next few months.

“We have several kids out we have some staff out, so until that subsides and starts going down, we’ll continue with the mask mandate. If I were to guess, I would said at least until we come back from winter break,” said Godfrey.

Godfrey said the board will revisit the mandate after winter break to see if it will still be in effect.

