Haunted Hoover Halloween House raises money for Sanford’s Children’s Hospital

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two friends came together and created a Halloween experience in their yard.

Jordan Heyd and his friend Lucas Kaiser have covered the Kaiser’s home with Halloween horrors to get into the spirit of the season.

Soon all these ghouls, goblins and ghost will come alive at this years Haunted Hoover Halloween House.

Friends Jordan Heyd, and Lucas Kaiser have turn this houses' front and back yard into a spooky extravaganza.

“It goes around the whole entire yard all the way to the back yard. There’s a tunnel that leads to the back yard with a bunch of props that jump out or move. All the animatronics move,” said creator Jordan Heyd.

Along with putting the spooky event together, Jordan and Lucas are also raising money for the Sanford’s Children’s Hospital.

Last year they raised $1500 and this year they’re hoping to raise even more.

“If you guys come please help us donate to give a lot of money to Sanford,” said creator Lucas Kaiser.

The Haunted Hoover Halloween House is located at 2222 Hoover Avenue in Bismarck and masks are not required but encouraged.

The event is free but there will be a donation box available for Sanford’s Children’s Hospital.

The Haunted Hoover Halloween House will operate Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

