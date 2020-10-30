Haunted car wash in Minot scares up funds for Full STEAM Ahead

MINOT, N.D. – A local nonprofit is teaming up with a Minot business to scare up some funds with a unique fundraiser this weekend.

Full STEAM Ahead is taking over Fastlane car wash Friday and Saturday nights for a haunted car wash.

Costumed actors from Make a Scene Kids Theatre will be in and around the car wash giving participants a thrill, while maintaining a healthy distance.

Full STEAM Ahead Executive Director Allison Auch said she was inspired by haunted car washes in other cities and wanted to bring one to Minot.

“I saw some videos of some haunted Car washes that have gone on in other cities in years past and I thought, when you’re thinking about social distancing, what a perfect event,” said Auch.

You can get in line for the Haunted car wash Friday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fifty percent of the proceeds raised will go to Full STEAM Ahead and their programs.

Your News Leader will have more on the Night Report.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.